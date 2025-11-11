Barrington Research Maintains Townsquare Media (TSQ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 219.93% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Townsquare Media is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 219.93% from its latest reported closing price of $5.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Townsquare Media is 522MM, an increase of 18.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Townsquare Media. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSQ is 0.06%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 9,749K shares. The put/call ratio of TSQ is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 967K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 4.80% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 857K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Msd Capital L P holds 727K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 473K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 468K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

