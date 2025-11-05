Barrington Research Maintains SuRo Capital (SSSS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of SuRo Capital (NasdaqGS:SSSS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.93% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SuRo Capital is $10.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from its latest reported closing price of $9.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SuRo Capital is 4MM, an increase of 35.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in SuRo Capital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSSS is 0.23%, an increase of 35.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.55% to 7,407K shares. The put/call ratio of SSSS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Funds holds 1,451K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 75.24% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 700K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 76.81% over the last quarter.

GatePass Capital holds 496K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 439K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 405K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing an increase of 35.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 140.89% over the last quarter.

