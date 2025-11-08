Barrington Research Maintains Strategic Education (STRA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Strategic Education (NasdaqGS:STRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.96% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strategic Education is $103.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.96% from its latest reported closing price of $76.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Strategic Education is 1,174MM, a decrease of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategic Education. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRA is 0.09%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 26,920K shares. The put/call ratio of STRA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshfield Associates holds 1,810K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 6.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,573K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing a decrease of 44.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 32.87% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,524K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 1.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,425K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 4.72% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 867K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.