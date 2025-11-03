Barrington Research Maintains Stoneridge (SRI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.65% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stoneridge is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 139.65% from its latest reported closing price of $6.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stoneridge is 1,052MM, an increase of 19.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoneridge. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRI is 0.07%, an increase of 59.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.07% to 28,946K shares. The put/call ratio of SRI is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 1,944K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 71.93% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,399K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 63.14% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,256K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 83.07% over the last quarter.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners holds 1,224K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,099K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing an increase of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 125.11% over the last quarter.

