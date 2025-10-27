Barrington Research Maintains Standex International (SXI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Standex International is $215.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of $244.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Standex International is 866MM, an increase of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXI is 0.14%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 15,236K shares. The put/call ratio of SXI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 898K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 867K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing an increase of 38.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 47.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 719K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 603K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 4.58% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 587K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 14.68% over the last quarter.

