Barrington Research Maintains Snap-on (SNA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snap-on is $346.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $244.29 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $337.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snap-on is 4,833MM, a decrease of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap-on. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNA is 0.21%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 55,394K shares. The put/call ratio of SNA is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,958K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 9.93% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,893K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares , representing an increase of 28.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 17.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,676K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 16.26% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 1,500K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 4.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,485K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 16.34% over the last quarter.

