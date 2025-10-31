Barrington Research Maintains Quad (QUAD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Quad (NYSE:QUAD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.32% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quad is $9.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.69 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.32% from its latest reported closing price of $5.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quad is 2,788MM, an increase of 11.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAD is 0.05%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 26,332K shares. The put/call ratio of QUAD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 2,710K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,403K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,094K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,037K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 804K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 6.71% over the last quarter.

