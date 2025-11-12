Barrington Research Maintains Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Proficient Auto Logistics (NasdaqGS:PAL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.29% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Proficient Auto Logistics is $12.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 51.29% from its latest reported closing price of $8.54 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proficient Auto Logistics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAL is 0.08%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 23,926K shares. The put/call ratio of PAL is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,141K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing an increase of 32.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAL by 17.78% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,825K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAL by 9.69% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,700K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAL by 22.75% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,085K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAL by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 843K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAL by 24.03% over the last quarter.

