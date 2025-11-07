Barrington Research Maintains PowerFleet (AIOT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of PowerFleet (NasdaqGM:AIOT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PowerFleet is $10.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 109.12% from its latest reported closing price of $4.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerFleet. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIOT is 0.24%, an increase of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 129,185K shares. The put/call ratio of AIOT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 8,049K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 6,743K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,746K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 5,559K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 44.12% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,884K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares , representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 6.70% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 4,603K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.