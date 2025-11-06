Barrington Research Maintains Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Perdoceo Education (NasdaqGS:PRDO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.92% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perdoceo Education is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.92% from its latest reported closing price of $30.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Perdoceo Education is 690MM, a decrease of 14.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perdoceo Education. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRDO is 0.18%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 78,622K shares. The put/call ratio of PRDO is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,137K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 14.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,690K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,823K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 24.25% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,779K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 11.45% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,573K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 16.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,842K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 10.43% over the last quarter.

