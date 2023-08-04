Barrington Research Maintains Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perdoceo Education is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.02% from its latest reported closing price of 13.94.

The projected annual revenue for Perdoceo Education is 673MM, a decrease of 7.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perdoceo Education. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRDO is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 70,775K shares. The put/call ratio of PRDO is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,898K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,207K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,143K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 13.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,937K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 10.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,446K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Perdoceo Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perdoceo Education Corporation offers a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's accredited institutions - Colorado Technical University ('CTU') and the American InterContinental University System ('AIU') - provide degree programs through the master's or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor's levels. Perdoceo's universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

