Barrington Research Maintains OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.26% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media is $20.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $22.49. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.26% from its latest reported closing price of $20.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OUTFRONT Media is 2,144MM, an increase of 18.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.27%, an increase of 29.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.66% to 225,386K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 17,314K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company.

Cohen & Steers holds 13,899K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,940K shares , representing an increase of 21.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 27.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,276K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,513K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 2.55% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 7,597K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212K shares , representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,653K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,836K shares , representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 22.92% over the last quarter.

