Barrington Research Maintains Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Orthofix Medical (NasdaqGS:OFIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.79% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Orthofix Medical is $23.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.56. The average price target represents an increase of 54.79% from its latest reported closing price of $14.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orthofix Medical is 515MM, a decrease of 37.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthofix Medical. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFIX is 0.15%, an increase of 24.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.14% to 40,767K shares. The put/call ratio of OFIX is 7.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engine Capital Management holds 4,252K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,722K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 41.96% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 3,341K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,978K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 36.26% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,469K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 27.78% over the last quarter.

