Barrington Research Maintains Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (OPCH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:OPCH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.42% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares is 37.03. The forecasts range from a low of 32.82 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.42% from its latest reported closing price of 34.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares is 4,373MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCH is 0.32%, a decrease of 25.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 192,674K shares. The put/call ratio of OPCH is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,273K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares, representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 10.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,163K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,039K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing an increase of 77.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 281.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,000K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,269K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing an increase of 60.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 143.57% over the last quarter.

Option Care Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.