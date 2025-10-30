Barrington Research Maintains OPKO Health (OPK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of OPKO Health (NasdaqGS:OPK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.18% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OPKO Health is $3.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 178.18% from its latest reported closing price of $1.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OPKO Health is 1,088MM, an increase of 63.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPKO Health. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.03%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.40% to 229,391K shares. The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 47,791K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,707K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 34.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,373K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,780K shares , representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,424K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,429K shares , representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 12.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,020K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,545K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 15.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,722K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804K shares , representing an increase of 21.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.