Barrington Research Maintains National CineMedia (NCMI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of National CineMedia (NasdaqGS:NCMI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for National CineMedia is $6.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 69.16% from its latest reported closing price of $4.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National CineMedia is 460MM, an increase of 95.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in National CineMedia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCMI is 0.08%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 89,983K shares. The put/call ratio of NCMI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blantyre Capital holds 27,145K shares representing 28.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,583K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares , representing a decrease of 35.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 40.73% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,198K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,643K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 88.69% over the last quarter.

Sycale Advisors holds 3,086K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares , representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 14.96% over the last quarter.

