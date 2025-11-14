Barrington Research Maintains Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Mobile Infrastructure (NasdaqGM:BEEP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.36% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mobile Infrastructure is $6.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 92.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.27 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobile Infrastructure. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 60.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEEP is 0.06%, an increase of 56.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 27,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

No Street GP holds 24,297K shares representing 57.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 628K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 485K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing a decrease of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 68.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 3.21% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 207K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 12.77% over the last quarter.

