Barrington Research Maintains Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is 91.42. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 43.99% from its latest reported closing price of 63.49.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is 1,222MM, a decrease of 0.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.31%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 64,858K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,022K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,152K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 6.11% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,375K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,094K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 7.36% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,825K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares, representing a decrease of 60.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 31.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,771K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

