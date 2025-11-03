Barrington Research Maintains Marcus (MCS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marcus is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of $14.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus is 845MM, an increase of 18.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCS is 0.07%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 22,487K shares. The put/call ratio of MCS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,375K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 37.52% over the last quarter.

KLCM Advisors holds 1,004K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 13.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 872K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 820K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 736K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

