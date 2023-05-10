Barrington Research Maintains Marcus (MCS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of 15.78.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus is 773MM, an increase of 18.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCS is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 30,416K shares. The put/call ratio of MCS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,819K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 1,164K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management holds 1,030K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 901K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 756K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Marcus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

