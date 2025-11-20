Barrington Research Maintains Liquidity Services (LQDT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Liquidity Services (NasdaqGS:LQDT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.72% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Liquidity Services is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 62.72% from its latest reported closing price of $25.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidity Services is 374MM, a decrease of 19.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidity Services. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDT is 0.10%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 29,937K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDT is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,649K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 1,449K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,358K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 27.10% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,284K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 80.07% over the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers holds 994K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

