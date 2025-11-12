Barrington Research Maintains Lionsgate Studios (LION) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.22% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lionsgate Studios is $8.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.22% from its latest reported closing price of $6.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lionsgate Studios is 3,621MM, a decrease of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lionsgate Studios. This is an increase of 293 owner(s) or 225.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LION is 0.23%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 226.08% to 269,556K shares. The put/call ratio of LION is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 37,648K shares.

Liberty 77 Capital holds 37,548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,976K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LION by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 13,265K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,422K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,370K shares.

