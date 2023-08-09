Barrington Research Maintains Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln Educational Services is 8.03. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of 8.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln Educational Services is 359MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Educational Services. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINC is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 26,378K shares. The put/call ratio of LINC is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 5,626K shares representing 17.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,640K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 2,068K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,850K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,350K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 1,141K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 102,250.32% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.