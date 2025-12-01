Barrington Research Maintains Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Lincoln Educational Services (NasdaqGS:LINC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.69% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lincoln Educational Services is $26.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.69% from its latest reported closing price of $20.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln Educational Services is 370MM, a decrease of 25.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Educational Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINC is 0.25%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 32,786K shares. The put/call ratio of LINC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,363K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,450K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 10.40% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,296K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 34.24% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 1,290K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,168K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 9.78% over the last quarter.

