Barrington Research Maintains Koppers Holdings (KOP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.59% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Koppers Holdings is $52.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 84.59% from its latest reported closing price of $28.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Koppers Holdings is 2,121MM, an increase of 10.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koppers Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOP is 0.08%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 24,529K shares. The put/call ratio of KOP is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,249K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 14.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,206K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,112K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 954K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 3.77% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 937K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

