Barrington Research Maintains Koppers Holdings (KOP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Koppers Holdings is 42.50. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.37% from its latest reported closing price of 38.86.

The projected annual revenue for Koppers Holdings is 2,057MM, a decrease of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koppers Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOP is 0.10%, an increase of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 22,140K shares. The put/call ratio of KOP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,215K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 12.39% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,804K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 19.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,520K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,111K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 27.74% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 758K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Koppers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

