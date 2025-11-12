Barrington Research Maintains Kelly Services (KELYB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Kelly Services (NasdaqGS:KELYB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.12% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kelly Services is $27.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.45 to a high of $29.70. The average price target represents an increase of 211.12% from its latest reported closing price of $8.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kelly Services is 4,184MM, a decrease of 4.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelly Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELYB is 0.00%, an increase of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 44K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Bank holds 43K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 70.17% over the last quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

CoreCap Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.