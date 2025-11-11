Barrington Research Maintains Kelly Services (KELYA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Kelly Services (NasdaqGS:KELYA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.43% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kelly Services is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 203.43% from its latest reported closing price of $8.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kelly Services is 5,269MM, an increase of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelly Services. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELYA is 0.04%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 32,885K shares. The put/call ratio of KELYA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,042K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,365K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 968K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 898K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares , representing a decrease of 32.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 39.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 785K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 19.56% over the last quarter.

