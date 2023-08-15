Barrington Research Maintains Kelly Services, Inc. - (KELYA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Kelly Services, Inc. - (NASDAQ:KELYA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kelly Services, Inc. - is 25.84. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 50.06% from its latest reported closing price of 17.22.

The projected annual revenue for Kelly Services, Inc. - is 5,351MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelly Services, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELYA is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.66% to 31,310K shares. The put/call ratio of KELYA is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,523K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,852K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 91.24% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 11.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 876K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Kelly Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kelly Services, Inc. connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. Kelly Services is always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and helps people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. Kelly Services directly employs nearly 440,000 people around the world, and connects thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners in its outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion.

