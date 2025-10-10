Barrington Research Maintains Kadant (KAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kadant is $346.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.12% from its latest reported closing price of $286.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kadant is 936MM, a decrease of 8.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kadant. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAI is 0.22%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 18,095K shares. The put/call ratio of KAI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,307K shares representing 11.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 37.62% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 984K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 8.37% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 800K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 21.98% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 701K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 507K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.