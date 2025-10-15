Barrington Research Maintains Interface (TILE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Interface (NasdaqGS:TILE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.26% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Interface is $33.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.26% from its latest reported closing price of $26.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interface is 1,390MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interface. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TILE is 0.13%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 76,454K shares. The put/call ratio of TILE is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,491K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,723K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 45.49% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 2,544K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 37.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,286K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 3.54% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,895K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 4.64% over the last quarter.

