Barrington Research Maintains Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is 152.49. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.41% from its latest reported closing price of 146.05.

The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is 11,148MM, an increase of 14.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.32%, an increase of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 42,870K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,511K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,422K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 25.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,207K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 36.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,396K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing an increase of 23.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 80.74% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 1,098K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares, representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 18.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,048K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 30.14% over the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

