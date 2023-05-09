Barrington Research Maintains Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is 147.56. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.92% from its latest reported closing price of 124.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is 11,148MM, an increase of 10.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.29%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 43,012K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,422K shares representing 13.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,245K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,135K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,068K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 51.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 138.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,060K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

See all Insight Enterprises regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.