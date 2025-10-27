Barrington Research Maintains Information Services Group (III) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Information Services Group (NasdaqGM:III) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Information Services Group is $6.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from its latest reported closing price of $5.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Information Services Group is 336MM, an increase of 40.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Information Services Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to III is 0.05%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 34,830K shares. The put/call ratio of III is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 5,719K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,869K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 5,024K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,416K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 7.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 951K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 13.51% over the last quarter.

