Barrington Research Maintains ICF International (ICFI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.79% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICF International is 139.74. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from its latest reported closing price of 130.86.

The projected annual revenue for ICF International is 2,016MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

ICF International Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $130.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.66%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICF International. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICFI is 0.30%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 23,382K shares. The put/call ratio of ICFI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,033K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 816K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 38.56% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 770K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 446.97% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 654K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 625K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 4.48% over the last quarter.

ICF International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, policy consulting, and implementation services primarily to the U.S. federal government, as well as to other government, commercial, and international clients.

