Barrington Research Maintains HireQuest (HQI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HireQuest is 29.24. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 66.42% from its latest reported closing price of 17.57.

The projected annual revenue for HireQuest is 37MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in HireQuest. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQI is 0.05%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.90% to 1,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bandera Partners holds 252K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQI by 29.16% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 93K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Trail Advisors holds 63K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQI by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 62K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HireQuest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, and Snelling franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 180 franchisee-owned offices in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 50,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, travel, and event services.

