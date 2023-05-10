Barrington Research Maintains Henry Schein (HSIC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.50% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is 85.68. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from its latest reported closing price of 74.83.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 13,062MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.25%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 150,583K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 12,605K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,888K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Longview Partners holds 7,015K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,198K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares, representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 29.62% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 4,261K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 109,819.51% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 4,184K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Henry Schein Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Henry Schein, Inc. is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Its Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

