Barrington Research Maintains Haemonetics (HAE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is 107.39. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from its latest reported closing price of 90.43.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,156MM, a decrease of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.22%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 66,542K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,654K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,662K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,579K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 7.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,054K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 13.04% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,573K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

