Barrington Research Maintains Haemonetics (HAE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.76% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is 107.39. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from its latest reported closing price of 90.43.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,156MM, a decrease of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.22%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 66,542K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,654K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 10.99% over the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,662K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 5.95% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,579K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 7.77% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,054K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 13.04% over the last quarter.
AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,573K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Haemonetics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.
Additional reading:
- Haemonetics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results; Updates Fiscal 2024 Guidance
- Haemonetics Corporation Worldwide Employee Bonus Plan (As Amended and Restated Effective May 13, 2023)
- HAEMONETICS CORPORATION 2019 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT AWARD AGREEMENT
- HAEMONETICS CORPORATION 2019 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN NONQUALIFIED STOCK OPTION AWARD AGREEMENT
- HAEMONETICS CORPORATION 2019 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN PERFORMANCE SHARE UNIT AWARD AGREEMENT
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.