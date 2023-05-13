Barrington Research Maintains Haemonetics (HAE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is 102.15. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.19% from its latest reported closing price of 89.45.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,156MM, a decrease of 1.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 67,887K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,956K shares representing 11.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,286K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,662K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 51.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,579K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 86.98% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,453K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares, representing a decrease of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 16.26% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,573K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing an increase of 42.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 57.82% over the last quarter.

Haemonetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

