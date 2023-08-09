Barrington Research Maintains Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hackett Group Inc is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of 23.23.

The projected annual revenue for Hackett Group Inc is 303MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

Hackett Group Inc Declares $0.11 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 received the payment on July 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $23.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 1.82%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=171).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hackett Group Inc. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCKT is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 26,035K shares. The put/call ratio of HCKT is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,851K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 64.17% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,422K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,107K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 979K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 34.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 27.75% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 899K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hackett Group Inc Background Information

The Hackett Group is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including implementation of leading enterprise cloud applications, workflow automation and analytics that enable digital world class performance.

