Barrington Research Maintains Hackett Group (HCKT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Hackett Group (NasdaqGS:HCKT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.67% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hackett Group is $28.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.67% from its latest reported closing price of $18.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hackett Group is 305MM, a decrease of 1.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hackett Group. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCKT is 0.13%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 27,934K shares. The put/call ratio of HCKT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,791K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,156K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,065K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 81.12% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 1,017K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 786K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

