Barrington Research Maintains Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Grand Canyon Education (NasdaqGS:LOPE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grand Canyon Education is $231.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $254.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.80% from its latest reported closing price of $215.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grand Canyon Education is 1,025MM, a decrease of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand Canyon Education. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOPE is 0.20%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 33,036K shares. The put/call ratio of LOPE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 983K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 953K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing a decrease of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 0.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 911K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 0.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 694K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 0.93% over the last quarter.

