Barrington Research Maintains Dorman Products (DORM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dorman Products is 109.14. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.80% from its latest reported closing price of 82.81.

The projected annual revenue for Dorman Products is 1,997MM, an increase of 11.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorman Products. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DORM is 0.28%, an increase of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.70% to 31,433K shares. The put/call ratio of DORM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,095K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 9.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 976K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 968K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 19.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 812K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 8.11% over the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 744K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Dorman Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For more than 100 years, Dorman has been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics.

