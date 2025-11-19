Barrington Research Maintains Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dolby Laboratories is $97.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 50.35% from its latest reported closing price of $64.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dolby Laboratories is 1,558MM, an increase of 15.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dolby Laboratories. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLB is 0.17%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 74,397K shares. The put/call ratio of DLB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,549K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,585K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 92.25% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 5,088K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,000K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 12.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,967K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,631K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 50.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.