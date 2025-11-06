Barrington Research Maintains Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Distribution Solutions Group (NasdaqGS:DSGR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.77% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Distribution Solutions Group is $39.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 45.77% from its latest reported closing price of $26.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Distribution Solutions Group is 3,470MM, an increase of 75.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Distribution Solutions Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGR is 0.12%, an increase of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 45,157K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

King Luther Capital Management holds 36,358K shares representing 78.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 675K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 574K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 355K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGR by 19.95% over the last quarter.

AVEMX - Ave Maria Value Fund holds 330K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGR by 24.11% over the last quarter.

