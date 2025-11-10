Barrington Research Maintains DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NasdaqGS:XRAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.14% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA is $16.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 47.14% from its latest reported closing price of $11.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 4,298MM, an increase of 18.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.16%, an increase of 21.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 253,313K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 14,194K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,439K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 13,317K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,347K shares , representing an increase of 52.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 81.77% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 12,394K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,078K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,947K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,962K shares , representing a decrease of 27.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 23.38% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

