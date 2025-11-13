Barrington Research Maintains CuriosityStream (CURI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of CuriosityStream (NasdaqCM:CURI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.22% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CuriosityStream is $6.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 38.22% from its latest reported closing price of $4.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CuriosityStream is 140MM, an increase of 109.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in CuriosityStream. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 57.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURI is 0.04%, an increase of 13.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.18% to 19,309K shares. The put/call ratio of CURI is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 2,035K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,038K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 35.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 44.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MYDA Advisors holds 905K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 784K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 152.03% over the last quarter.

