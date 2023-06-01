Barrington Research Maintains Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (CCRN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:CCRN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.00% from its latest reported closing price of 25.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,261MM, a decrease of 14.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRN is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 45,055K shares. The put/call ratio of CCRN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,584K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,943K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 87.42% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,915K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 30.53% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,901K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 39.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 1,708K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 28.55% over the last quarter.

Cross Country Healthcares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.