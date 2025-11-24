Barrington Research Maintains CRA International (CRAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of CRA International (NasdaqGS:CRAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.25% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CRA International is $254.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $241.39 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.25% from its latest reported closing price of $177.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRA International is 685MM, a decrease of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRA International. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRAI is 0.11%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 7,251K shares. The put/call ratio of CRAI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 534K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing a decrease of 16.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 53.41% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 408K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 247K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 6.26% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 209K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 56.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 196K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 2.13% over the last quarter.

