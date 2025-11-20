Barrington Research Maintains Concentrix (CNXC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Concentrix (NasdaqGS:CNXC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.01% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Concentrix is $66.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 98.01% from its latest reported closing price of $33.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Concentrix is 7,214MM, a decrease of 25.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05, a decrease of 87.33% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concentrix. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.18%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 71,447K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert holds 8,774K shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,381K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 81.07% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 4,375K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,521K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 56.54% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,230K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 26.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.